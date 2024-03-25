G.N. Saibaba and the big hole in our justice system

The answer is nothing short of an indictment of our criminal justice system: callous apathy, venality and incompetence of the police, failure and lack of due diligence on the part of our lower courts and complete indifference of the policy makers.

To begin with, many of our laws themselves are defective to the point of being bloodthirsty — laws relating to dowry deaths, suicide, rape, domestic violence, atrocities on scheduled castes, sedition, terrorism are so crafted that the 'accused' can be arrested straightaway without the need for any corroborating evidence.

This is grist to the police mill which in any case is more interested in 'closing' a case by arresting someone than in ensuring that actual justice is done by catching the real culprits.

Quite often, the public/ political/ media pressure is so intense that an arrest — any arrest — is the only way to get them off the police's back. Thereafter shoddy investigation, external influences, lengthy trial delays, witness intimidation, frequent transfers and lack of any accountability ensure that at least 55 of every 100 cases will inevitably end in acquittal, either at the trial stage itself or in appeal.

Meanwhile, of course, those arrested will languish in jail.

The same bizarre process applies to convictions after trial.

In the Akshardham Temple blast case of 2002, six accused were convicted by the trial court and High Court: three were sentenced to death and three others to imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life. All six were acquitted by the Supreme Court on 16 May 2014. But by then their lives had been destroyed, as they had spent the intervening 10 years in jail.