New IPC more draconian, says Chidambaram after President's assent to criminal law bills

With President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to the three new criminal justice bills, Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday said the new Indian Penal Code (IPC) has become "more draconian" and asserted that the successor government in 2024 must review these laws and remove the "draconian" provisions.

The three new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA) — replace the colonial-era IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act 1872.

In a post on X, the former Union home minister said, "Just as the Christmas Day celebrations are coming to an end, we hear the news that the President has given her assent to the three criminal law bills." The new IPC has become "more draconian", he alleged.

"If you realize that the Code is more often than not used against the poor, working class and the weaker sections of the people, the law will become an instrument of oppression against these sections of the people," Chidambaram said. "Be it noted that the vast majority of prisoners (including under-trials) are poor and belong to the working class and the oppressed sections."