SC refuses to stay Bombay HC order acquitting G.N. Saibaba, five others

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Bombay High Court order as a result of which Prof. G.N. Saibaba and five others were acquitted in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 over alleged Maoist links. The state of Maharashtra was granted leave, allowing it to appeal the judgment.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, while hearing the special leave petition filed by Maharashtra, observed that the high court judgement was "very well reasoned".

The state was seeking an adjournment to file additional documents when the bench clearly stated that they were admitting the petition only because the matter had come to the SC earlier and since the SC had taken a view, they were granting leave. The bench stated that they were not even inclined to entertain the special leave petition, and refused to expedite the hearing.

The bench pointed out that Saibaba and others were acquitted twice by two different benches of the high court. The court stated that there was now a double presumption of innocence after acquittal. It also said a stay on acquittal was unheard of, and added that just as an appellate court was slow to grant suspension of sentence once a person was convicted, it would be slow to reverse or stay the acquittal once a person was acquitted.

Appearing for Maharashtra, advocate-general S.V. Raju requested requested another date for producing additional documents, but the court refused his request for an early date.