GN Saibaba: Bombay HC cites non-compliance with UAPA in arrest, search, seizure

Bombay High Court, in its order acquitting Professor G.N. Saibaba and five others, said there was "total non-compliance" of various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) pertaining to arrest of the accused, and search and seizure operations. Saibaba, who is almost entirely disabled, has spent 11 years in prison.

A division bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki S.A. Menezes had acquitted all six accused because the sessions judge had framed charges against the appellants and examined the first witness without sanction.

In their order, the judges have noted that there was non-compliance with the provisions of sections 43-A and 43-B of the UAPA pertaining to arrest, search and seizure, and underscored that statutory presumption under section 43-E would not apply to the offences charged.

“We hold that the trial held despite violation of mandatory provisions of law itself amounts to failure of justice,” the judges stated.

Section 43-A of the UAPA deals with the power to search and arrest under the act, while 43-B states that any officer arresting a person under section 43-A shall, as soon as may be, inform him of the grounds for such arrest. Section 43-E is about the presumption as to offence under section 15, which defines what the punishment is for acts of terror.

The judges summarised that the entire prosecution is vitiated on account of invalid sanction to prosecute all the accused, included Prof. Saibaba, for want of valid sanction in terms of section 45(1) of the UAPA, which is about the cognizance of offences.