Bombay HC acquits former DU professor GN Saibaba in UAPA case

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has acquitted former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba and five others in the case registered against them alleging links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A division bench of Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Valmiki SA Menezes acquitted all six convicts on the grounds that the sessions judge had framed charges against the appellants and examined the first witness in the absence of sanction. While reading out the order, Justice Joshi asserted that there was no evidence against the convicted to keep them in prison.

They had been convicted by the trial court under UAPA and were sentenced to life imprisonment. They were arrested in 2014 on charges of having links with Maoist organisations and waging war against India.

During the trial at the sessions court in Maharashtra’s in Gadchiroli, the prosecution claimed that the appellants had connections with the CPI Maoist and its frontal organization, the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). They alleged that Saibaba and the others assisted CPI (Maoist) cadre by providing information, material, facilitating the travel and relocation of members.

The prosecution claimed that they have seized electronic material and pamphlets and all of this material was “anti-national” and that Saibaba had handed over a 16GB memory card intended for Naxalites sheltering in the Abuzmad forest area.