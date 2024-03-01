UAPA case: Kashmiri scribe Asif Sultan rearrested two days after release

In April 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted him bail in the case on the grounds that investigative agencies “failed to establish his links with any militant group”. However, days later he was booked under the Public Security Act.

He was released from Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and reached home on Thursday.

Officials said Sultan's release was delayed because authorities at Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh were awaiting clearance letters from Kashmir's home department and the Srinagar district magistrate.

However, the family's joy was short-lived as he was taken into custody in another case the same night he returned home, the officials said.