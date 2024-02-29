Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan released after five-year detention

Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan, who was arrested for allegedly providing logistical support to militants in the state, has been released after a five-year detention, officials said on Thursday.

Sultan was released two months after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in December 2023 quashed his detention order under the Public Safety Act. The court had said the authorities "did not follow the procedural requirements in letter and spirit".

Officials said Sultan's release was delayed because authorities at Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh were awaiting clearance letters from Kashmir's home department and the Srinagar district magistrate.