Jail makes you a different person: Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah

Did you know there was a conversation about you outside?

Not really. When you are in jail, even if there is a story on the front page about you, you feel nothing is happening until a judge says you are free to go. You don’t really know what is going on outside. The Express, The Hindu and the Frontline carried the news, but I didn’t really know if that would help or make things more difficult. In the end, what matters is what happens inside the court.

Are you happy to be out?

I’m happy. I want to read. I did read, a lot. I would say The Hindu is one newspaper that should be sent to every jail in the country. It played a huge role in my prison life. I read it religiously. The 8-page literary magazine on Sunday was my thing. They had big features, profiles, book reviews. I thought, once I get out, I will read these books. I did the Sudoku every day. I became a Sudoku master in prison.

Did you have visitors?

I had told my parents not to come. It was very far, with bad roads. Besides, there is a glass (pane), then a mesh. You have to pick up a receiver like in the movie Shawshank Redemption: ‘Hello, yes, how are you?’ It is very tragic. You can’t even touch them. You can’t hug them. So, I told my parents not to come. My brother came twice. Someone else came once. That’s it.

You feel terrible when you see someone leave and you have to go back inside. I found the whole experience very traumatic. I didn’t want to go through that.

Did you have moments when you thought you may never come out?

There were many dark moments. You know, I had this condition where I couldn’t cry, and my doctor gave me eyedrops. I used to joke with my friends that I had to cry. When I went inside, I cried, often.

When you have no connection with the world outside, you imagine very dark things, especially when your parents are old, and you are very close to them. I broke down many times. Once, I collapsed because I heard my mother was not well. I had palpitations. They had to medicate me. Suddenly, I was crying in front of 17 people in the barracks. Others had moments of weakness too. Someone goes to the washroom to cry. Someone harms himself. There are so many things that happen in prison that you can’t explain, even to your own family.

Your own family can’t understand what you are going through. In prison, you and the other inmates are fighting the same battle. They are your family. They help you cope.