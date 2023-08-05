How four years of direct rule have impacted Kashmir

Four years after India's Hindu-nationalist government revoked the special autonomous status of the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir, locals in the India-administered region say the promised development has not materialized and the region's delicate democratic balance is close to collapse.

The abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian constitution removed special rights that the state had enjoyed for seven decades including a ban on outsiders buying up land in Kashmir, home to 7 million people.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the removal of the special status and the splitting up of the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — would promote development. However, the Muslim majority fear the split would shift the region's demographic makeup in favor of Hindus.

But on August 2, India's Supreme Court began hearing petitions to overturn the government's revoking of Article 370.