GN Saibaba: Aquitted twice over now, despite the Supreme Court

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 5 March, acquitted Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba and five others, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

The bench also rejected the stay application filed by the Maharashtra government, noting that if the order is stayed, it would affect the personal liberty of the accused persons who have been acquitted.

The division bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki S.A. Menezes had acquitted all six convicts because the sessions judge had framed charges against the appellants and examined the first witness without sanction. The order is yet to be made public.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, informed the bench that an appeal against the high court judgement has been filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon. Saraf sought that the high court to stay its judgment for six weeks.

He said the “offences are of serious nature” and “a Special Leave Petition (Criminal) bearing Diary No.1050 1/2024” has been filed in the apex court.

The state claimed, “The nature of the matter is urgent since in case the judgement and order in question is implemented, serious prejudice will be caused to the state. The judgement in question thus if implemented, it will have serious repercussions and ramifications on the proceedings under the UAPA Act.”

This is the second instance of the Bombay High Court acquitting Saibaba.