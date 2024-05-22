"Convinced God sent me, my energy not biological": now Modi the messiah

Asked by a TV anchor the secret of his Energizer Bunny ways, prime minister Narendra Modi yesterday, 21 May, claimed quasi-messianic qualities for himself.

This "oorja (energy)", he claims, could not be of the regular biological sort; it had to be a divine gift so that godhead might work through him, the prime minister announced.

It was only as long as his mother was alive, Modi said, that he was misled into thinking himself a regular biological being of flesh and blood. With her departure for presumably her own heavenly abode, he seems to have lost that veil of maya, that illusion, and arrived at the Buddha-like state of enlightenment — he is now "convinced" of his truly divine origin, true divine purpose.

That purpose? At least in part, per the same TV channel — News 18 India (Hindi) — is a survey of Muslims to confirm their happiness in Ram Rajya.

As for all the noise from the Opposition, "Where have I said Muslims have more children? All poor people have more children," said Modi the Messiah.

Curiously, in saying this, he seemed to echo pretty much what Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, had to say on this subject. Perhaps, then, Kharge is a lesser prophet/avatar, a precursor or a bodhisattva as it were?