Do only Muslims have children? I have five: Kharge rebukes PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 30 April criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "only talking about Muslims".

Modi was frustrated after sensing that the opposition's INDIA bloc was heading for a majority, and hence he was now talking about "Mangalsutra and Muslims", Kharge claimed at a rally in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.

Campaigning for Shivkumar Dahariya, Congress' candidate from Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency, he also said the BJP was seeking to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats not for the welfare of the poor but to take away their rights.

"We are heading for a majority, that is why he (Modi) now talks about 'Mangalsutra' and Muslims. He says we will steal your wealth and give it to those who have more children. Poor people always have more children. Do only Muslims have them?" he asked.

He himself has five children but he was the only son of his parents, the Congress president said, adding that his mother, sister and uncle died when their house was set on fire.

Only his father and him were left, and "my father told me I am his only son and he wanted to see my children," Kharge said.

"Poor people have (more) children as they do not have wealth. But why do you (Modi) only keep talking about Muslims? Muslims belong to this country," he said, asking people not to get misled as "we have to build the country by taking everyone together, no like them (BJP) by breaking it."