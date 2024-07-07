From '1984' to 2024: Does India need a Ministry of Truth?

Oceania, that dystopian country in Orwell's 1984 (to which India has started bearing a disturbing resemblance), has a Ministry of Truth — whose job is to function as a Ministry of Lies.

Its function is to rewrite history so as to delete/revise any record inconvenient to the ruling regime of Big Brother, to edit/censor news to ensure it conforms to what the government wants, to make doubly sure that the public gets to know only what the powerful junta decides it should know.

It is perhaps the most important of all the ministries, because it controls that human faculty which all dictators dread — the human mind.

The rulers of Oceania have learnt well that axiomatic lesson: he who controls the present controls the past, and he who controls the past controls the future. This dictum lies at the heart of the BJP's vision for its thousand-year Reich (currently truncated to the year 2047).

Except that the BJP has gone one better than Orwell — the task of erasing facts and validating untruths has not been centralised in just one Ministry but has been farmed out to multiple institutions, from municipal corporations to Parliament.

The insidious operation is being conducted in the party's usual thorough manner, in incremental steps, after creating fertile ground — through a prostituted media and a terrified bureaucracy — in which to sow the seeds of fiction and falsity.