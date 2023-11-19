The ‘new’ Modi operandi—or, whose Aadhaar is it anyway?

The Emperor’s new clothes—and monikers—are starting to smell stale. Quite foul, in fact.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor once scoffed in a tweet that the BJP had merely changed the names of 23 Congress schemes and claimed them as their own.

When he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s was a “name-changing” government and not a “game-changing one”, his claim was put to the test. It was found that he was right about 19 schemes.

It turns out that:

1. the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is the prior UPA government’s Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account;

2. the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana is the same as the National Girl Child Day programme;

3. the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana is the Rajiv Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana;

4. the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation is the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission renamed;

5. the BJP’s neem-coated urea is the same as the Indian National Congress’s neem-coated urea;

6. the Soil Health Card scheme is the same old National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility;

7. the Atal Pension Yojana is the Swavalamban Yojana;

8. even Modi’s ‘flagship’ Make in India campaign is merely the National Manufacturing Policy (NMP) under a new name;

9. likewise, Digital India is the same as the earlier National eGovernance Plan;

10. Skill India is the same as the National Skill Development Programme;

11. Mission Indradhanush is the old Universal Immunisation Programme;

12. PAHAL is what earlier was called the Direct Benefits Transfer for LPG;

13. BharatNet is the old National Optic Fibre Network approved on 25 October 2011, aiming to provide broadband connectivity to all panchayats.

14. When the Rajiv Awaas Yojana was renamed the Sardar Patel National Urban Housing Mission, it came with a claim from the then-minister of housing and urban poverty alleviation, Venkaiah Naidu, that housing for all would come by 2022 (we’re still waiting, minister).

There were others, but the total number is not the point of this piece.