5 RTI decisions explain why govt Is against RTI and information commissions

It is no longer a secret that the union government has shown little or no interest in strengthening the Right to Information Act and Information Commissions. Appointment of Commissioners are routinely delayed and made reluctantly after intervention by the courts. Information is routinely denied to RTI applications and in 2019 the union government famously diluted the RTI Act.

Three days after the Supreme Court’s attention was drawn on 31 October to the CIC being headless since 3 October and four Information Commissioners retiring on 6 November, the government hurriedly called a meeting of the selection committee on 3 November and appointed Heeralal Samariya, who was appointed an IC in 2020, as the Chief Information Commissioner and two more Information Commissioners, Vinod Kumar Tiwari and Anandi Ramalingam. All three were sworn in on 5 November and the fact that former IAS officer Mr Samariya comes from a Dalit community in Rajasthan was pointedly highlighted by the mainstream media.