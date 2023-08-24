RTI: Years of data go missing from the union government’s information portal

Several hundreds of records of applications have disappeared from the union government’s RTIOnline portal, which is what many citizens used for filing applications to get information from the government. Several RTI activists have confirmed this.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) administers the portal and disseminates training and standards for how government officials must handle RTI applications.

An RTI activist from Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar, confirmed that his account also showed a mismatch of several hundreds between Jan 2021 and August 2023. An account used by a National Herald journalist could not be accessed as there no longer was a ‘forgot password’ option.

The RTIOnline portal allows citizens to pay ₹10 through many digital payment options to file an RTI application, a facility that is far more convenient than the other typical method of mailing an application through post with a postal cheque, which must be purchased and stamped beforehand. The portal is maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

According to a report in The Hindu, the RTIOnline portal has processed over 58.3 lakh applications from 2013, when it was launched, to 2022. The number of applications filed has been growing steadily, with over 12.6 lakh applications filed in 2022. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which administers the portal did not respond to a query from The Hindu on the missing data.