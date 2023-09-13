Sedition by another name? Deceptive draft bill retains the actual offence

A Supreme Court bench on Tuesday, 12 September, overruled the attorney general and the solicitor general of India, who argued that Section 124 (A) of the Indian Penal Code has been dropped in the draft Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill being scrutinised by a parliamentary committee.

The draft legislation, they argued, makes no mention of ‘sedition’ and hence hearing of petitions challenging the law must be deferred, they suggested.

However, Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, interjected to say that the new bill has a similar provision, which is "far worse". Arvind Datar also agreed and said, “Ssedition exists in the new bill, just that they have given a new label". They maintained that the government seeks to replace sedition with a new offence of “endangering the unity” of the country in Section 150 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which is proposed to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The draconian section provides for imprisonment for life or imprisonment that can extend up to seven years plus fine for anyone who is found guilty of ‘exciting or attempting to excite secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India…’