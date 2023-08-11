Sedition Act rebranded: new name, no capital punishment but longer sentence

The union home minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act. All three Bills have been referred to the Standing Committee for review.

The 1860 Indian Penal Code will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Bharatiya Sakshya will replace Indian Evidence Act.

"From August 16, the road from 75 to 100 years of Independence will begin. The PM had vowed to end the mindset of slavery. We will finish IPC (1857), CrPC (1858), Indian Evidence Act (1872) - which were made by the British. We will bring three new laws in their place to ensure the protection of rights. It will aim to give justice not punishment," said Shah.