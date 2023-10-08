Varanasi land grab, a brutal makeover of the holy city

Land acquisition is taking place at a frenetic pace both within Varanasi and outside in the adjoining villages as the state works overtime to evict organisations and farmers in order to implement the Tughlaqi farmaan (edict) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Varanasi, it seems, must become even more of a tourist hub than it is — whether the infrastructure of this ancient city can handle it or no.

On 23 September, Modi paid a lightning visit to North India’s favourite temple town to lay the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium to be built in the village of Ganjari, Rajatalab, at a cost of Rs 450 crore. It is to be spread over 32 acres. Since the bureaucracy wanted to push the project through at lightning speed, this slab of prime agricultural land was acquired at a price four times the circle rate.

Amit Patel, the pradhan (headman) of Ganjari says, “The farmers here are very happy because they received four times the circle rate. But no compensation was given for the 1.5-acre gram sabha (village council) land that was acquired for the stadium. The village could have received some compensation to be spent on upgrading our meagre health or educational facilities…”