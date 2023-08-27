The grand National Waterway and the land grab in Varanasi

In November 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a multimodal terminal (MMT) on the banks of the river Ganga in Varanasi at a lavishly hosted and broadly publicised ceremony.

This terminal, it was announced, would be part of a grand National Waterway project expected to carry millions of tonnes of cargo across our key rivers. In reality, only three vessels were handled at the terminal in 2018-19 and, in 2020-21, despite a loan of Rs 1,400 crore from the World Bank, not even one.

The government has now come up with a fresh scheme for Varanasi — an inter-modal hub which will combine rail, road and river transport in a holistic manner.

As a first step, British multinational PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) placed a proposal for developing inter-modal stations (IMS) near Rajghat between the confluence of the Varuna and Ganga rivers. As per the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by PwC, 30.8 acres are required to develop this IMS. Where is the land to be found?

The government has got around this problem by ruthlessly acquiring 8.7 acres belonging to the Sarva Seva Sangh (SSS), an organisation that inculcates Gandhi-an values and teachings. On 12 August, a large police contingent forced its way into the SSS complex and demolished its library and a dozen other buildings.