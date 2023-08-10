Bill for selection of Election Commissioners: Congress appeals to democratic forces to oppose it

The Congress on Thursday appealed to all democratic forces to oppose a new bill that seeks to regulate the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and asked if the BJD and YSRCP will also join hands.

Congress MP and whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to control the Election Commission by bringing the bill.

The bill has been listed in the day's business in the Rajya Sabha.

"Modi and Shah wants to control the ECI as they are doing now," Tagore alleged on X, formerly known as Twitter.