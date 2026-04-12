China sets up new Xinjiang county near PoK as proximity to Ladakh raises India concerns

China has established a new county in its Xinjiang region close to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the Afghanistan border, a move that has strategic implications for India given its proximity to Ladakh and disputed territories.

The new county, named Cenling, is located near the Karakoram mountain range and close to areas claimed by India, underlining its geopolitical sensitivity.

India angle: proximity to disputed regions

The development comes against the backdrop of India’s earlier objections to similar administrative changes by China in the region.

New Delhi had last year protested the creation of Hean and Hekang counties, stating that parts of their jurisdiction fall within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Hean county includes parts of Aksai Chin, a region India considers part of Ladakh but which has been under Chinese control since the Sino-Indian War.

Officials have consistently maintained that such administrative changes do not alter India’s position on its territorial claims.

Strategic location near PoK, CPEC

Cenling’s location near PoK is also significant for India, as the region is part of its sovereign territory under illegal occupation by Pakistan.

The area is close to the route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project linking Xinjiang to Pakistan through PoK, which India has repeatedly opposed on sovereignty grounds.