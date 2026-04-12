China sets up new Xinjiang county near PoK as proximity to Ladakh raises India concerns
Move near Karakoram, Wakhan Corridor seen as strategic; follows earlier objections over Aksai Chin-linked counties
China has established a new county in its Xinjiang region close to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the Afghanistan border, a move that has strategic implications for India given its proximity to Ladakh and disputed territories.
The new county, named Cenling, is located near the Karakoram mountain range and close to areas claimed by India, underlining its geopolitical sensitivity.
India angle: proximity to disputed regions
The development comes against the backdrop of India’s earlier objections to similar administrative changes by China in the region.
New Delhi had last year protested the creation of Hean and Hekang counties, stating that parts of their jurisdiction fall within the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Hean county includes parts of Aksai Chin, a region India considers part of Ladakh but which has been under Chinese control since the Sino-Indian War.
Officials have consistently maintained that such administrative changes do not alter India’s position on its territorial claims.
Strategic location near PoK, CPEC
Cenling’s location near PoK is also significant for India, as the region is part of its sovereign territory under illegal occupation by Pakistan.
The area is close to the route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project linking Xinjiang to Pakistan through PoK, which India has repeatedly opposed on sovereignty grounds.
The new county will be administered by Kashgar prefecture, a key hub connecting China with South and Central Asia and the starting point of CPEC.
Chinese experts say the move is aimed at strengthening border security, particularly around the narrow Wakhan Corridor that connects Afghanistan with Xinjiang.
Beijing has previously expressed concerns about Uyghur militant groups, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), allegedly using this corridor to enter China.
Analysts said the creation of Cenling reflects China’s attempt to enhance governance and control in frontier areas that are seen as vulnerable to infiltration and instability.
Pattern of administrative consolidation
This is the third new county established by China in Xinjiang in just over a year, indicating a broader push to consolidate administrative control in border regions.
Experts said the move is part of a strategy to strengthen local governance structures and reinforce Beijing’s presence in sensitive frontier zones.
The development is likely to be closely watched by India given its implications for regional security, territorial claims and China’s growing footprint in areas adjoining Ladakh and PoK.
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