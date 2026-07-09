China tells US not to support Tibetan independence

Beijing, July 9: China on Thursday urged the United States to honour its commitment to recognise Tibet as part of China and refrain from supporting Tibetan independence, after Washington backed Tibetans' efforts to preserve their culture and called for renewed dialogue with the Dalai Lama.

The latest exchange underscores continuing differences between Beijing and Washington over Tibet, which China regards as one of its core sovereignty issues.

Responding to a US State Department statement issued on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said all Tibet-related matters were China's "internal affairs" and should not be used by other countries to interfere in its sovereignty. China officially refers to Tibet as Xizang.

"Xizang-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no country has the right to make interference," Mao told a media briefing.

"We urge the US to honour its commitment that it recognises Xizang is part of China and does not support 'Tibet independence', and stop using Xizang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs," she added.