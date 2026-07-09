China tells US not to support Tibetan independence
Beijing responds after Washington backs Tibetans' cultural aspirations and calls for renewed dialogue with the Dalai Lama
Beijing, July 9: China on Thursday urged the United States to honour its commitment to recognise Tibet as part of China and refrain from supporting Tibetan independence, after Washington backed Tibetans' efforts to preserve their culture and called for renewed dialogue with the Dalai Lama.
The latest exchange underscores continuing differences between Beijing and Washington over Tibet, which China regards as one of its core sovereignty issues.
Responding to a US State Department statement issued on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said all Tibet-related matters were China's "internal affairs" and should not be used by other countries to interfere in its sovereignty. China officially refers to Tibet as Xizang.
"Xizang-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no country has the right to make interference," Mao told a media briefing.
"We urge the US to honour its commitment that it recognises Xizang is part of China and does not support 'Tibet independence', and stop using Xizang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs," she added.
The US State Department had said it supported the aspirations of Tibetans to preserve their distinct cultural, religious and linguistic identity and called on Beijing to resume dialogue with the Dalai Lama.
While responding to the US remarks, Mao did not directly address Washington's call for renewed talks with the Tibetan spiritual leader.
The Dalai Lama, who turned 91 on July 6, has lived in exile in Dharamsala, India, since fleeing Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.
Beijing has long accused the Dalai Lama of promoting separatism under the guise of religious and cultural activities, an allegation he has consistently denied. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has repeatedly maintained that he is seeking genuine autonomy for Tibet within China rather than full independence.
The Tibetan spiritual leader recently reiterated that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue after his death and said the authority to identify his successor rests solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, rejecting China's claim that it has the final say in the reincarnation process.
His remarks drew a sharp response from Beijing, which insists that the selection of the next Dalai Lama must follow Chinese laws, historical conventions and state-approved procedures.
Tibet remains a recurring point of friction in US-China ties. While Washington has repeatedly expressed support for preserving Tibet's religious, cultural and linguistic heritage and encouraged dialogue between Chinese authorities and representatives of the Dalai Lama, Beijing has consistently rejected such statements as interference in its internal affairs and reaffirmed that Tibet is an inseparable part of China.