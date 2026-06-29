China unveils solar desalination technology that makes freshwater cheaper than bottled water

Chinese researchers have developed a solar-powered desalination system that converts seawater into drinking water without requiring external electricity, marking a potential breakthrough in efforts to provide affordable freshwater in water-scarce regions.

South China Morning Post reported the technology, developed by researchers at the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shenzhen University, uses a newly designed three-dimensional photothermal material that captures sunlight and converts it into heat to drive seawater evaporation.

The findings, published in the journal Advanced Materials on 21 June, demonstrated that the prototype operated continuously for a year without external utility energy while maintaining stable performance.

Laboratory tests showed the material achieved a solar absorption rate of 90.2 per cent and reduced the energy required to evaporate an equivalent volume of seawater by 45.7 per cent compared with conventional approaches.

Researchers said the innovation overcomes longstanding challenges associated with solar desalination, including the tendency of nanoparticles to clump together and the degradation of polymer materials after prolonged exposure to sunlight.