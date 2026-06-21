Monsoon on pause, agriculture in peril

Satellite imagery and meteorological data are flashing warning signals across India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and global weather agencies report that the southwest monsoon has weakened sharply across large parts of the country. Meteorologists attribute the slowdown to changes in upper-atmospheric wind patterns that have triggered a significant ‘monsoon pause’ just as the crucial kharif sowing season begins.

Past the half-way mark in June, the air over the Indian subcontinent carries a weight heavier than the usual pre-monsoon humidity. The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the IMD have confirmed what many feared: El Niño has officially begun. Scientists are warning that it could evolve into a powerful, even ‘super’ El Niño event later this year.

For India, the implications are profound. The Indian summer monsoon (ISM) contributes nearly 82 per cent of our annual rainfall. Even a deviation of 10-20 per cent can disrupt agriculture, damage rural livelihoods and slow economic growth.

This year, the IMD has projected a below-normal monsoon at 90 per cent of the long-period average. The Centre has already placed 150-200 vulnerable districts under close watch, fearing widespread agricultural distress if rainfall deficits deepen during August and September.

Yet the crisis confronting India is larger than a single failed monsoon. The 2026 El Niño is a stark reminder that the era of predictable monsoons is ending. The country is no longer dealing with a temporary weather shock; it is navigating what many experts describe as a permanent condition of water bankruptcy.

The climate crisis is converging with a deeper ecological emergency. The United Nations has warned that many parts of the world are entering an era of ‘Global Water Bankruptcy’, where groundwater reserves and soil moisture are being depleted faster than nature can replenish them.