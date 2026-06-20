When tap water remains a pipe dream

In the remote village of Rewa in Chhattisgarh, 60-year-old Bhuddadevi spends her entire day in search of water. Her neighbour has a functioning borewell, a kilometre away. She sets out early morning with one container balanced on her head and a smaller one in her hand. She admits to sleepless nights, worrying. There’s a government-installed hand pump that runs on solar energy, but where’s the water? Through the summer months, the well runs dry and there’s not a drop in the taps installed by the Jal Jeevan mission.

In Madhya Pradesh, the water shortage is so acute that rural women of Dhar district’s Uttawa village trek several miles in this intense heat, then make a dangerous descent of 50 feet into a rocky ravine to collect water. No water gushes from the pipeline installed in their village two years ago under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Spending crores on piped facilities has been a complete waste.

In MP’s Umaria and Panna districts, the severe heatwave has dried up the hand-pumps, so families are drinking contaminated water at risk to their health. Phagram, an activist with the Samajwadi Jan Parishad in MP attributes the water crisis to the “over-exploitation of ground water and steady destruction of traditional water recharging methods’’.

The situation is equally bad in western India. Vast swathes of rural Maharashtra, including districts like Marathwada, Vidarbha, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Jalna, Nasik, Pune and Satara, are reeling from an acute water crisis.

Shivaji Gaikwad, a farmer in Aurangabad zilla points out, “Over 633 villages and 1,652 hamlets are dependent on private tankers but these are expensive and often involve a wait of eight to ten days.” Earlier, he adds, villagers relied on river water. “But now with sand mining rampant across all our rivers, there is no water percolation and our rivers are running dry,” he says.