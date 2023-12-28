China using advanced AI system to track US spies: Report

China's top intelligence agency reportedly commissioned an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to track US spies and others.

The Chinese AI system can create instant dossiers on "persons of interest", reports The New York Times.

"The AI-generated profiles would allow the Chinese spies to select targets and pinpoint their networks and vulnerabilities," the report mentioned, citing internal meeting memos.

The Ministry of State Security (M.S.S.), China’s main intelligence agency, has built itself up through wider recruitment, including of American citizens.

“The agency has sharpened itself through better training, a bigger budget and the use of advanced technologies to try to fulfill the goal of Xi Jinping, China's leader, for the nation to rival the US as the world’s pre-eminent economic and military power," the report claimed.

The M.S.S. is using AI to challenge US spymasters in a way the Soviets could not.