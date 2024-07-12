China will face consequences for ties with Russia, says Joe Biden

US president Joe Biden on Thursday, 11 July said China will face consequences for helping Russia in its war against Ukraine and noted that some of the European countries are going to curtail their investment in the eastasian country.

“The issue is that we have to make sure that Xi Jinping understands there's a price to pay for undercutting both the Pacific Basin as well as Europe and as relates to Russia and dealing with Ukraine,” Biden told reporters at a press conference.

“So for example, if you want to invest in China, you have to have a 51-per cent Chinese owner. You have to make sure that you do by their rules, and provide all access to all the data and information you have,” he said.

There was a while there, as you recall, the last administration and the others, where the access to that market was enticing enough to get companies to come in because they had access to over a billion people in a market, not a billion but a lot of people in the market, he said.

“So they were doing it, but that got curtailed when we started saying we're going to play by the same rules. For example, the idea that they don't abide by the international rules related to subsidising products by the government funding. So, they're not going to be able to export their electric vehicles to the United States without a significant tariff,” Biden said.