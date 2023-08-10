China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

China's military has undergone its biggest leadership shake-up in a decade after two top generals overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal vanished from public view and, with little explanation, were removed from their posts.

Cercius, a Canada-based consultancy that monitors elite Chinese politics, reported last month that the status of around 10 current and retired officials from the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) — including its former commander Li Yuchao and his deputy Liu Guangbin — remained unclear.

The Hong-Kong based English-language South China Morning Post reported that Li and his current and former deputies were being investigated by the the anti-corruption unit of the Central Military Commission (CMC). China's top defense body is chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping.