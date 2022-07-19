Chinese app TikTok begins laying off people amid restructuring

According to the report, some UK employees were warned that job losses will occur in a number of departments within TikTok.



"When US-based employees began work hours later, some were informed their roles were being eliminated," the report mentioned.



The layoffs at TikTok come as the company is facing larger scrutiny over alleged sharing of US users' data with the Chinese government, which the company has denied.



The restructuring includes layoffs and the closing of some vacant roles and affects TikTok's businesses in the US, the EU, and the UK.