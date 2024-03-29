Chinese companies halt hydropower projects in Pakistan after terror attack

Two more Chinese companies have stopped work on hydropower projects three days after five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a media report on Friday, 29 March.

The development comes a day after Power Construction Corporation of China (PCCC) suspended civil works at the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project in the Swabi district of KP province and laid off over 2,000 workers.

The Chinese were working on the Dasu hydropower project, which is about 300 km to the north of Islamabad. The 4,320 MW project is being constructed by China Gezhouba with funding from the World Bank.

Tuesday’s attack was the second suicide attack on the personnel working on the China-backed hydropower project since 2021.

After the Tarbela project, the Chinese companies have now suspended civil work at the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha dams due to security concerns and about 1,000 Chinese engineers working on both the projects have stopped operations.