Chinese defense minister meets with Russian navy chief

Russia seeks to push 'military relations with China to new heights'

Li added that the two countries should "make positive contributions to maintaining regional and world peace and stability."

According to the Chinese defence ministry readout, Russian Navy head Yevmenov said the two countries should "continue to expand exchanges at all levels of the two countries navies" and "continuously push the relationship between the two militaries to new heights."

Beijing has previously said that it supported Russia in "protecting national stability" regarding the shortlived Wagner mutiny against Russian armed forces.