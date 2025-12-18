Chinese embassy offers Beijing playbook as Delhi chokes on winter smog

With Delhi’s air remaining in the “severe” category for most of the week, the Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday offered what it described as a practical roadmap, sharing a detailed account of how Beijing tackled its pollution crisis.

In a long post on X, Chinese embassy spokesperson Yu Jing said both India and China have grappled with air pollution amid rapid urbanisation, but cleaner air was achievable with sustained policy action. The post included before-and-after images of Beijing and screenshots of air quality readings from December 15, showing Delhi at an AQI of 447 compared to Beijing’s far lower 67.

“Cleaner air doesn’t happen overnight — but it is achievable,” Jing wrote, laying out Beijing’s multi-pronged strategy.

Crackdown on vehicular pollution

Detailing steps to curb vehicular emissions, Jing said Beijing adopted ultra-strict emission standards comparable to Euro-6 norms and phased out older, high-polluting vehicles.

Measures such as licence-plate lotteries, odd-even and weekday driving restrictions, and massive investments in metro and bus networks were also key, along with a rapid push towards electric mobility.

Vehicular emissions remain a major contributor to Delhi’s smog. While India mandated BS-VI emission norms for vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2020, enforcement has been patchy. Delhi banned the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles and refuelling of overage vehicles only earlier this week, even as pollution levels had remained hazardous since Diwali.

Delhi has also experimented with the odd-even scheme, but with limited impact on overall air quality.

Jing underlined that Beijing’s success was aided by coordinated policies across the wider Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region, preventing pollution spillover from neighbouring areas — a challenge Delhi continues to face.