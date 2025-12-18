Delhi-NCR wakes up to thick smog as AQI slips back into ‘severe‘ zone
Only BS-VI compliant vehicles from outside Delhi may enter the city, while construction material trucks remain barred
A thick, choking blanket of smog once again draped itself over Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday morning, as the capital awoke to a fresh slide in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to a hazardous 356, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
Of Delhi’s 39 air quality monitoring stations, four slipped into the “severe” category, while several others hovered perilously close, underscoring the stubborn grip of toxic air across the city.
From arterial roads to quiet neighbourhoods, dense grey haze swallowed skylines and shrank visibility to a blur. Visuals from across Delhi and the NCR showed daily life unfolding under a pall of smog, as commuters navigated obscured streets and residents voiced growing concerns over the health risks of prolonged exposure.
Data from the Commission for Air Quality Management’s SAMEER app showed the capital recording an AQI of 358 at 7 am, marking a sharp reversal from the modest relief seen a day earlier. On Wednesday, stronger winds had briefly nudged pollution levels down to 334 from 354, offering only fleeting respite.
The India Meteorological Department had forecast foggy conditions during the early hours of Thursday, but said surface winds later in the day were likely to prevent the fog from lingering, allowing visibility to gradually improve as daylight strengthened.
According to the IMD, surface winds were expected to blow from the northwest at speeds of up to 10 kmph in the morning, picking up to around 15 kmph by afternoon before easing below 10 kmph from the west through the evening and night. These shifting wind patterns, the agency said, could help disperse the fog, even as overall air quality remains firmly in the danger zone.
As the capital continues to gasp under severe pollution, a fresh set of curbs has come into force. Under the Delhi government’s new anti-pollution measures, the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule is being enforced from Thursday, tightening the screws on non-compliant vehicles.
Only BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi will now be allowed to enter the city, while trucks carrying construction material remain barred. Construction activity continues to be suspended under GRAP norms, with authorities warning of strict action against violators.
With the air still thick and toxic, Delhi finds itself once again battling a familiar winter scourge, prompting the government to roll out an expansive mix of emergency and long-term measures aimed at cutting vehicular emissions, controlling dust, managing waste and easing traffic congestion.
With IANS inputs
