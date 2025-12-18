Delhi-NCR wakes up to thick smog as AQI slips back into ‘severe‘ zone

A thick, choking blanket of smog once again draped itself over Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday morning, as the capital awoke to a fresh slide in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to a hazardous 356, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Of Delhi’s 39 air quality monitoring stations, four slipped into the “severe” category, while several others hovered perilously close, underscoring the stubborn grip of toxic air across the city.

From arterial roads to quiet neighbourhoods, dense grey haze swallowed skylines and shrank visibility to a blur. Visuals from across Delhi and the NCR showed daily life unfolding under a pall of smog, as commuters navigated obscured streets and residents voiced growing concerns over the health risks of prolonged exposure.

Data from the Commission for Air Quality Management’s SAMEER app showed the capital recording an AQI of 358 at 7 am, marking a sharp reversal from the modest relief seen a day earlier. On Wednesday, stronger winds had briefly nudged pollution levels down to 334 from 354, offering only fleeting respite.