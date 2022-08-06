Chinese fighter jets, warships rattle Taiwan as drills continue

As part of its military exercises, the PLA also launched 11 ballistic missiles in Taiwan's direction, one of which flew directly over the island and passed close to the capital Taipei for the first time, according to reports.



Five other missiles landed east of Taiwan in Japan's exclusive economic zone, in a gesture that was widely seen as a warning to Tokyo to stay out of the conflict.



China launched the exercises, which are due to continue until Sunday, in response to US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier in the week.