Chinese hackers target Russian defence research institutes: Report

On the same day, a similar email was also sent to an unknown entity in Minsk, Belarus, with the subject "US Spread of Deadly Pathogens in Belarus". All the attached documents are crafted to look like official documents from the Russian Ministry of Health, bearing its official emblem and title.



The tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of this operation allows CPR to make an attribution to Chinese APT activity. The Twisted Panda campaign bears multiple overlaps with Chinese advanced and long-standing cyberespionage actors, including APT10 and Mustang Panda.



Cohen noted that the social engineering component is perhaps the most sophisticated part of the campaign.



"The timing of the attacks and the lures used are clever. From a technical point of view, the quality of the tools and their obfuscation is above average, even for APT groups," he said.



"I believe our findings serve as more evidence of espionage being a systematic and long-term effort in the service of China's strategic objectives to achieve technological superiority. In this research, we saw how Chinese state-sponsored attackers are taking advantage of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, unleashing advanced tools against who is considered a strategic partner - Russia," Cohen added.