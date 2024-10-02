Chose ‘freedom over unrealisable justice’: Julian Assange

"Journalism is not a crime, it is a pillar of a free and informed society," he said.

Tuesday's event was held ahead of a full plenary debate on the subject by the Parliamentary Assembly on Wednesday, 2 October, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In June this year, Assange pleaded guilty to a single felony count of violating the Espionage Act, allowing him to return to his country, Australia, without serving additional prison time in the US.

He admitted to "unlawfully obtaining and disseminating classified information relating to the national defence" in a federal court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Just a few months after his release, Assange gave evidence of the impact of his detention and conviction to the committee.

Assange's lengthy legal battle with the US government began in 2010, when WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of classified US military documents regarding the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.