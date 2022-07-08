Clergy in ‘bankrupt’ Sri Lanka call for President and PM to resign

It is difficult to imagine just how difficult life has become for ordinary Sri Lankans today, as they struggle to buy from rapidly depleting stocks of food, fuel and medicine, and with swiftly diminishing hope or reserves of money to buy more.

Sri Lanka is "bankrupt," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared as the Indian Ocean island nation, 75 years after it became free, defaulted on its debt repayment and finds itself in the throes of a crippling economic crisis, with little hope for improvement in the near future.

In cities, including the capital Colombo, hundreds of anxious people continue to line up for hours to buy fuel, occasionally clashing with police and the military while they wait. Schools have been suspended for over three weeks and almost non-existent fuel has been limited to absolutely essential services.

Brought in as a compromise candidate to try and tackle the crisis, Wickremesinghe and officials have been grappling to work out an economic reforms package that would convince the IMF to provide a loan to bail the country out of its immediate crisis, where there is no foreign exchange to import either fuel or food supplies. The IMF team just spent 10 days in the country but the crisis remains unresolved as it has yet to work out the logistics of how to provide what quantum of aid to a bankrupt nation.