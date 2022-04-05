Close friend of Imran's wife leaves Pak amid allegations

Opposition PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that a friend of Bushra Bibi received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice, calling her the "mother of all scandals" amounting to 6 billion PKR.



"I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Prime Minister Khan)," Maryam Nawaz said.



She claimed once the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was sent home the mind-boggling stories of corruption of the premier and the company would come to the fore, Dawn news reported.