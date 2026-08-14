Colombia quake death toll rises to 273 as rescue teams search rubble

The death toll from Monday’s devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia has climbed to 273, with thousands injured or displaced and rescue teams continuing their painstaking search for survivors amid widespread destruction.

David Tamayo, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, said 40,753 families, or 97,515 people, had been affected by the powerful tremor. Of the 273 people killed, 250 bodies had been taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine, 227 had been identified and 189 had been handed over to their families.

The earthquake also left 3,824 people injured, while 377 people remain missing, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the affected areas.

The destruction has been extensive. According to Tamayo, 12,584 homes have been destroyed and another 74,873 damaged. The earthquake also brought down 172 buildings and disrupted 2,198 schools and educational institutions, 825 community centres and 216 health facilities. Five airports were also affected, Xinhua news agency reported.