Colombia quake rescue enters final phase as death toll climbs to 265

Rescue operations in Colombia entered a critical “final phase” on Wednesday as crews raced against time to find survivors of Monday’s devastating magnitude 7.4 earthquake, with the death toll climbing to 265 and more than 3,500 people injured.

Emergency teams were closing in on the crucial 72-hour window after the quake — a period widely regarded as the best chance of finding people alive beneath collapsed structures. Nearly 500 people remain missing, according to local authorities, while more than 9,550 homes have been destroyed.

The powerful tremor, the strongest to strike Colombia this century, has left a trail of destruction across the country’s coffee-growing heartland and beyond. Pereira recorded 83 deaths, while Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, reported 74.

“We’re entering the final phase,” Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder said on Wednesday, while stressing that survivors could still be found even after the 72-hour mark.

Rescuers race to find survivors

In Pereira, rescuers focused on a collapsed bakery where they believe a street vendor, Pablo Loaiza, may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Using vibration-detection equipment, crews reported detecting possible signs of life, stirring hope among anxious relatives gathered outside the wreckage.

“They tell us it could be him,” Loaiza’s 16-year-old niece, Sara, told AFP. “My heart is about to burst out of my chest.”

Relatives said the trapped man appeared to respond when rescuers asked him to knock twice and then three times from beneath the debris.