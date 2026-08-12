Colombia quake death toll climbs to 254 as rescuers race to find survivors
According to latest reports, more than 2,500 injured as rescue efforts continue in hard-hit areas
Colombia is grappling with the devastating aftermath of its most powerful earthquake this century, as the death toll continues to climb and rescue crews comb through shattered buildings in a desperate search for survivors.
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, leaving a trail of collapsed homes, damaged hospitals and disrupted infrastructure across the country. The latest reports put the death toll at at least 254, with more than 2,500 people injured, although casualty figures remain fluid as authorities struggle to reach isolated communities and restore communications.
The tremor struck at around 7:34 am local time, with its epicentre near San José del Palmar in the Chocó department, at a depth of about 96 kilometres. Its violent waves rippled across western Colombia, devastating areas including Cali, Pereira, Manizales and Quibdó.
In the hardest-hit areas, apartment blocks, homes, schools and medical facilities were reduced to rubble. Thousands of residents have been left homeless, while emergency responders and volunteers have worked through debris with heavy machinery — and, in some cases, with their bare hands — hoping to hear the faintest cry from beneath the ruins.
The Chocó region, one of Colombia’s poorest and most difficult-to-reach areas, has faced particularly severe challenges. Damaged roads, power outages and communications failures have slowed rescue and relief operations, raising fears that the full scale of the disaster has yet to emerge. More than 100 aftershocks have also been reported.
President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office only days before the disaster, has visited affected regions and pledged government support. His administration has declared a state of national disaster and is mobilising resources for emergency relief, rescue operations and displaced families.
The earthquake has also disrupted aviation infrastructure, with several airports damaged and commercial flight operations suspended in affected areas.
Amid the devastation, scenes of courage and solidarity have offered glimpses of hope. Rescue workers, government teams and ordinary citizens have joined forces in the race against time, while communities share food, shelter and information despite damaged communications.
The international community has also rallied around Colombia.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the victims, their families and the rescue teams working amid the destruction, saying Colombia could count on France’s friendship and support.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy likewise conveyed solidarity with the Colombian people and urged people around the world to support those affected by the disaster.
As rescue operations continue, Colombia faces a race against time — with thousands still unaccounted for and fears that the toll could rise further.
With agency inputs