Colombia quake death toll climbs to 254 as rescuers race to find survivors

Colombia is grappling with the devastating aftermath of its most powerful earthquake this century, as the death toll continues to climb and rescue crews comb through shattered buildings in a desperate search for survivors.

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, leaving a trail of collapsed homes, damaged hospitals and disrupted infrastructure across the country. The latest reports put the death toll at at least 254, with more than 2,500 people injured, although casualty figures remain fluid as authorities struggle to reach isolated communities and restore communications.

The tremor struck at around 7:34 am local time, with its epicentre near San José del Palmar in the Chocó department, at a depth of about 96 kilometres. Its violent waves rippled across western Colombia, devastating areas including Cali, Pereira, Manizales and Quibdó.

In the hardest-hit areas, apartment blocks, homes, schools and medical facilities were reduced to rubble. Thousands of residents have been left homeless, while emergency responders and volunteers have worked through debris with heavy machinery — and, in some cases, with their bare hands — hoping to hear the faintest cry from beneath the ruins.