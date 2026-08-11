Colombia grieves as quake death toll rises to 132, over 570 injured

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the earthquake struck at 7:34 am local time, with its epicentre near San Jose del Palmar in the department of Choco, at a depth of approximately 96 kilometres.

Authorities have remained in close contact with the capitals of the affected departments, while teams are coordinating with local mayors and officials to track the unfolding situation, assess the damage and identify the most urgent humanitarian needs.

As Colombia grapples with the aftermath, messages of grief, solidarity and support have poured in from around the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his deepest sympathies to the Colombian people, saying France stood firmly beside the country in its hour of crisis. He extended his thoughts to the victims, their families and the injured, while praising rescue workers and others working tirelessly to aid communities struck by the disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also conveyed solidarity with Colombia and neighbouring Ecuador, which was affected by the earthquake. In a post on X, Zelenskyy referred to an earlier reported toll of at least 25 deaths and said people had been trapped beneath rubble, offering condolences to bereaved families and urging the international community to support those affected.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was closely and anxiously following developments after the powerful earthquake. She expressed Italy’s solidarity with the Colombian people, affected families and the emergency personnel working on rescue and relief operations.

With homes damaged, flights grounded and communities shaken, Colombia now faces a race against time as rescuers search for survivors and authorities work to bring aid to those caught in the earthquake’s devastating aftermath.

With IANS inputs