Colombia plane crash: 66 dead, dozens injured after C-130 aircraft goes down

Local government secretary Carlos Claros confirmed that 48 people were injured, many of them critically, as emergency responders scrambled to evacuate survivors from the dense and difficult terrain. The scale of the tragedy continued to evolve through the day, with initial reports of eight fatalities giving way to a far grimmer toll as rescue operations progressed. The fate of more than 40 individuals remained uncertain, adding to the anguish of families awaiting news.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed concern over the incident, noting that the status of several passengers was still unconfirmed. In a separate statement, he used the moment to underscore long-standing frustrations over delays in modernising the country’s military infrastructure, blaming bureaucratic hurdles for stalling critical upgrades.

“The modernization of the military forces' armament has been a decision of my presidency for years,” Petro said, warning that continued administrative delays would not be tolerated. He called for urgent approvals and hinted at decisive action against officials responsible for holding up key defence projects.

Meanwhile, Fernando Silva confirmed that a full-scale investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash. As search and rescue teams continue to comb through the wreckage deep in the Amazon, the nation grapples with a tragedy that has not only claimed dozens of lives but also raised troubling questions about safety, preparedness, and accountability.

In the shadow of the smouldering wreckage, Colombia mourns — its grief echoing far beyond the forest where the aircraft fell, into homes, barracks, and communities forever changed by the loss.