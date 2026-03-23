Two pilots killed as plane collides with fire truck at New York airport

A routine landing turned into a scene of devastation at LaGuardia Airport, as tragedy struck an Air Canada Express flight arriving from Montreal. In a catastrophic moment on the runway, the CRJ-900 aircraft collided with a ground vehicle, claiming the lives of both the pilot and co-pilot and leaving scores injured.

The impact — reportedly involving a fire truck — triggered immediate chaos, sending emergency crews scrambling across Runway 4 as flames, debris, and urgency filled the air. Operations at the busy New York airport were swiftly suspended, with a full ground stop imposed to contain the crisis and clear the runway for rescue efforts.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the airport’s closure, citing the severity of the collision and the need for an intensive emergency response. Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting units rushed to the scene, working amid the wreckage to assist the injured and secure the area.