Colombia seeks Trump tariff relief as quake drives costly rebuild

Colombia’s newly elected President Abelardo de la Espriella has appealed to US President Donald Trump for a temporary suspension of tariffs on Colombian goods, as the South American nation grapples with the staggering human and economic fallout of a devastating earthquake, the Al Jazeera reported.

De la Espriella said on Saturday that he asked Trump to temporarily lift the tariffs to provide breathing room for Colombian businesses as the country turns towards a massive reconstruction effort.

The appeal comes after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, killing at least 294 people and damaging or destroying tens of thousands of buildings, according to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

Tariff burden adds to reconstruction challenge

US tariffs on Colombian products rose from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in late July, with exceptions including coffee and oil. The United States remains Colombia’s largest export market, making the higher duties an additional burden for businesses already facing the economic shock of the disaster.

De la Espriella described his roughly 10-minute conversation with Trump as “very friendly and cordial”, saying he had outlined the enormous task confronting his administration.