Colombo running out of hope

Thousands of angry Sri Lankans surrounded President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s house this week in Colombo, vociferously demanding his resignation, with sustained cries of “Go, Gota, go.” But despite increasing public distress and anger, the President has refused to resign and has not offered yet any way out of the crisis.

Among those in the crowd was Sunil Senadheera, a 42-year-old carpenter from Moratuwa, a town famous for its woodworks. He has not been able to find work for over five weeks because of ongoing power outages.

“My current employer is a furniture maker. He laid me off along with four other workers because there’s no electricity for most of the day. He can’t afford to run a generator for long hours as the skyrocketing price of diesel makes it prohibitive.”

After the Sri Lankan rupee hit a historic low against the U.S. dollar and the Indian rupee, the little money with people can buy very little.

“Even if one can afford the price of diesel, one has to spend 2-4 days in long queues to get diesel,” said Senadheera. “My wife, who worked in a copy shop in the town, also lost her job because they couldn’t print documents because of the constant power outages. We are in dire straits as we have to take care of three children aged 13, 10 and 8. I pawned my wife’s gold jewelry to make ends meet. We are really scared because people say that this is only the beginning and we have to brace ourselves for more shocks in the coming weeks unless the leaders unite to resolve the crisis soon.”

The Sri Lankan on the street feels isolated, let down and is fast losing hope because there is no end in sight and there is little real awareness about the extent of their suffering and how long it would last.

Sobha Ranasinghe, a middle-aged mother of two young daughters in Mattegoda, 23 kms from Colombo Fort, runs a small eatery to support her family. Her eatery is patronisedmostly by bricklayers, carpenters, tuk-tuk drivers and street vendors.