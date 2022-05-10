Colombo Stock Exchange closed amid unrest

Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday declared a market holiday as a nationwide curfew was imposed due to the violence that ensued the previous night.



The CSE said in a statement that they had been informed that the Real Time Gross Settlement system of the central bank will not be operated on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.



Thus, the Central Depository System of the CSE is unable to complete the fund settlement and the securities settlement falling on Tuesday as per the delivery versus payment settlement mechanism.