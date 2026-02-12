Concern grows in US over fate of Afghans awaiting resettlement

US lawmakers sharply questioned the State Department this week over the uncertain fate of Afghan allies still awaiting relocation, casting a spotlight on plans to close a key processing facility and on reports of payments being offered for voluntary return.

At a House subcommittee hearing on South and Central Asia on Wednesday (local time), assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur faced pointed and, at times, impassioned queries about the administration’s policy toward Afghans who remain in limbo more than four years after the US withdrawal.

Democratic Ranking Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove described the situation facing those housed at the CAS relocation facility as “a living nightmare”, noting that the State Department aims to shutter the site by the end of March and relocate more than 1,000 Afghans to third countries.

Kapur confirmed that between 1,100 and 1,200 Afghans are currently at the facility. “We’re in negotiations with third countries to do that,” he said, adding that prolonged stays were neither sustainable nor humane. “Keeping them indefinitely on CAS is really not humane.”

Lawmakers pressed him over reports that the department was offering financial assistance to Afghans willing to return voluntarily to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Kamlager-Dove said the State Department was “offering payments to Afghan allies at best to self-deport back to the Taliban”, and asked how many had accepted.