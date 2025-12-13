Pakistan and Iran deport more than 10,000 Afghan refugees in two days

More than 10,000 Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from Pakistan and Iran over the past two days, according to an Afghan government official.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the government in Afghanistan, said 1,939 families, comprising 10,043 individuals, returned to Afghanistan on Thursday and Friday. The figures were shared in a report by the High Commission for Addressing Migrants’ Issues.

The returnees crossed back into Afghanistan through several major border points, including Islam Qala in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Torkham in Nangarhar.

Fitrat said 1,464 families, totalling 8,140 people, had since been relocated to their home regions, while 1,279 families received humanitarian assistance. He added that telecommunication companies distributed 1,626 SIM cards to the returnees to help them reconnect with services and relatives.

He also noted that Pakistani and Iranian authorities had forcibly repatriated around 2,300 Afghan refugees on Wednesday alone.